Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,178 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

