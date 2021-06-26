Sei Investments Co. Sells 38,176 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,176 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NYSE:NEX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.