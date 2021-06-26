UBS Group AG Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $56.79 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

