UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,625,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,780,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

