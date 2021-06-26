UBS Group AG Sells 121,706 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

