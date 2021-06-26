Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

ESEA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ESEA opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

