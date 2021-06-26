Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of -93.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

