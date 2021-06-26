IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.13.

IBEX stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.79 million and a P/E ratio of -54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

