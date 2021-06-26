Laszlo Kopits Sells 12,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.