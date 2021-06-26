DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

