UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

