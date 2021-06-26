Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

