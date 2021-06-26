Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZEV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.