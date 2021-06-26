Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 449.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

