Credit Suisse Group Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $90.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.43.

State Street stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

