SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

SEAS opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.