Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid lagged the industry in the past three months, despite the bottom and top lines beating estimates in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Lesser cases of cough, cold and flu and delayed elective procedures hurt results. The company reported a wider adjusted loss year over year due to dismal gross profit, weak adjusted EBITDA and higher costs. Going ahead, pandemic-related woes are likely to continue in fiscal 2022. However, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Continued online strength on the back of a revamped website and mobile app drove sales. Also, it progressed well with its RxEvolution strategy, concluded Bartell buyout and accelerated COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. Moreover, robust growth in Elixir bodes well.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE RAD opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rite Aid by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Rite Aid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

