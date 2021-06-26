BMO Capital Markets Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $121.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE INFO opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

