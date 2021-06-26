Comparing Nuwellis (NUWE) & Its Rivals

Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE) is one of 64 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nuwellis to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis’ peers have a beta of 20.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,950% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuwellis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis Competitors 209 876 1652 36 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Nuwellis’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Nuwellis Competitors -249.72% -25.66% -14.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million -$15.84 million -0.40 Nuwellis Competitors $1.02 billion $96.93 million 164.67

Nuwellis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nuwellis peers beat Nuwellis on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.