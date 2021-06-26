RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $34.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

