UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.63% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

