Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.