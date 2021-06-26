Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.42 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

