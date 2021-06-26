Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 413.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

PXD stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

