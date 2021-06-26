Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,477 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

