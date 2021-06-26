Sei Investments Co. Has $2.06 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $121.18 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

