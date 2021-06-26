Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.08. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

