Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $78,043,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $64,113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,644.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,765,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $49,355,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

