Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Xerox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

