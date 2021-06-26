Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 9,685,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,804,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of IVR opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

