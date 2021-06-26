Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $22,444,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,206,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $191.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.11 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

