Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.91 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

