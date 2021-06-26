Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xperi were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.