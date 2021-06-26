Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $259,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.05 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.