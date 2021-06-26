New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.53. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

