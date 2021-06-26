Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 65.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The ODP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The ODP by 133.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

