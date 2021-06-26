ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ManTech International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $89.78 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

