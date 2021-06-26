Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.00

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.72, with a volume of 16173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

