Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 3.3%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 63,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,699,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a P/E ratio of -161.20 and a beta of 2.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
