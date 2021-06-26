Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 3.3%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 63,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,699,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a P/E ratio of -161.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

