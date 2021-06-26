Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $184.35

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.35 and last traded at $183.89, with a volume of 2708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.