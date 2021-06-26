TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 163,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,600,918 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TEGNA by 543.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.