DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 4.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66. 14,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 453,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Several research firms have commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $30,199,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $3,024,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

