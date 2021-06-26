Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,409,268.68 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $2,409,268.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,507,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,970,897.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.92 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

