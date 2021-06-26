Michael Blakiston Buys 7,000,000 Shares of Venturex Resources Limited (ASX:VXR) Stock

Venturex Resources Limited (ASX:VXR) insider Michael Blakiston acquired 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,585,000.00 ($3,275,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Get Venturex Resources alerts:

About Venturex Resources

Venturex Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Venturex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venturex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.