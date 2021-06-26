UBS Group AG Sells 17,367 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Crocs by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

