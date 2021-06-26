John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

