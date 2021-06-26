Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

