Morgan Stanley Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $27.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.84.

NYSE:TECK opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

