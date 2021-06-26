United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $350.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.31.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $312.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.