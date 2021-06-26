BlackRock Inc. Sells 17,001 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Molecular Templates worth $38,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $8.40 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $471.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,031.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTEM. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

